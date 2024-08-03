LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Posts Earnings Results

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $69.36 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of LightInTheBox stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,443. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightInTheBox in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

