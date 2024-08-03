Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Shares of LSPD opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.33. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $230.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,297,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,232,000 after acquiring an additional 627,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,099,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after acquiring an additional 62,394 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,984,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 246,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,579,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,166,000 after acquiring an additional 901,861 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

