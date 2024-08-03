Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS.

Lincoln National Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of LNC stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,210,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $36.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

