Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.400-15.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.40-15.60 EPS.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.00. 2,714,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $438.97 and a 200 day moving average of $439.19. Linde has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $218.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $477.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Linde

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.