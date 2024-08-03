Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0546 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05.

Lloyds Banking Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

LYG stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

