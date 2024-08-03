LRI Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,460 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IWR opened at $82.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $85.86.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

