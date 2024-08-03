LRI Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 182 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

MDY stock opened at $537.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $574.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $542.34 and its 200 day moving average is $533.62.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

