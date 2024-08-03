LRI Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at $284,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of MMYT opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $100.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MakeMyTrip news, insider Magow Rajesh 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMYT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on MakeMyTrip from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

