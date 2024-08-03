LRI Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Morphic by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ MORF opened at $56.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Insider Activity

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.19). On average, analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $557,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,787.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Morphic news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $557,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,787.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 30,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $1,689,177.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,018,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $30.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

