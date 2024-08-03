LRI Investments LLC Invests $125,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.86. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

