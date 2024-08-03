LRI Investments LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 377,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,713,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 3.7 %

CFG opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

