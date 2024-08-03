LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after buying an additional 598,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,584,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after purchasing an additional 823,520 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,221,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.5056 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

