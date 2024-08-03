LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.83. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $63.10.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

