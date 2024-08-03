LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VXUS opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.83. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $63.10.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
