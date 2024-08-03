LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

