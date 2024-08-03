LRI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,605 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 2.9 %

CBSH opened at $61.00 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $245,726.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,471.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $245,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,471.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,005. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.