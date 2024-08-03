LRI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 38 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $875.50.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $806.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $771.50 and a 200-day moving average of $796.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

