LRI Investments LLC Takes $34,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.