LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 52,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $98.67 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average is $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

