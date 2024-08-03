LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth $1,583,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 343,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Avangrid by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Avangrid by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,140,000 after acquiring an additional 326,084 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Stock Down 0.1 %

AGR stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Avangrid

About Avangrid

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.