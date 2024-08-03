LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 2.6 %
NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.76.
About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF
The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
