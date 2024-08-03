Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Up 4%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 56,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 91,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUM shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$208.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Raymond Danziger Rip sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Insiders own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

