Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$27.00 at TD Securities

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LUG. National Bank Financial raised Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.65.

LUG opened at C$23.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$24.66.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753. Company insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

