LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LUXHP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. LuxUrban Hotels has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $25.25.
LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile
