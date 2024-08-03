LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXHP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. LuxUrban Hotels has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

