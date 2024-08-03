MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $120.00 at Barclays

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTSI. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.55.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.13. 948,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.38, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $67.17 and a 52-week high of $118.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,677.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $7,726,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,912,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,164,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,677.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,427 shares of company stock valued at $55,391,868 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.