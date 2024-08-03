MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Trading 8.6% Higher

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.36 and last traded at $109.58. 81,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 594,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average is $98.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,894,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,364,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,427 shares of company stock worth $55,391,868 over the last three months. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $44,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,395,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,762,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

