MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.06.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$72,446.61. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAG opened at C$17.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.46. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$19.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 25.31.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.697861 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

