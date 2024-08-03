Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Magna International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Magna International Stock Performance
Shares of MGA stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. 3,694,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21. Magna International has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.
Magna International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 53.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MGA
Magna International Company Profile
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Magna International
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.