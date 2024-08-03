MagnetGold 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,401.66 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $14.17 million and approximately $1,401.66 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MagnetGold alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MagnetGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MagnetGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.