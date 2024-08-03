MagnetGold (MTG) Price Reaches $0.0529 on Exchanges

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $14.42 million and $960.68 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

