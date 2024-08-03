Mantle (MNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $126.51 Million

Mantle (MNT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Mantle has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Mantle has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $126.51 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.66208519 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $162,191,568.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

