Mantle (MNT) One Day Volume Tops $133.47 Million

Mantle (MNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Mantle token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. Mantle has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $133.47 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.66208519 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $162,191,568.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

