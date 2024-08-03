Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.67. 3,679,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,860. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.97 and a 200-day moving average of $241.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.42.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

