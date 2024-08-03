Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VAC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.66. 789,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,696. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $117.16.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.19%.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $993,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 24.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 24.8% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 54,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also

