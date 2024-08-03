Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.73

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.73 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.54). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 40.40 ($0.52), with a volume of 1,402,562 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Marston’s Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of £247.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,303.33, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.77.

In other Marston’s news, insider Ken Lever acquired 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £106,400 ($136,866.48). 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

