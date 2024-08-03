Matson (NYSE:MATX) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Stephens

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MATX. StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Matson alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MATX

Matson Stock Up 2.2 %

MATX opened at $131.36 on Friday. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.26. Matson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Matson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,689,123. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,689,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $10,970,695. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.