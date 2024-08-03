Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAT. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.63.

Mattel Trading Down 1.3 %

MAT opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Mattel has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mattel

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 108.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 71.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

