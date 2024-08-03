MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Shares Up 2.9%

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.50. 29,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 47,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

MediaValet Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23.

About MediaValet

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

