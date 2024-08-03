Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Shares Down 0.9%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €1.07 ($1.16) and last traded at €1.11 ($1.21). 33,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.12 ($1.22).

Medigene Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of €1.20 and a 200 day moving average of €1.49.

Medigene Company Profile

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.

