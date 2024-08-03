MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 122.82% and a negative net margin of 651.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 66.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

