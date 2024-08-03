MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
MeiraGTx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.
MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 122.82% and a negative net margin of 651.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
MeiraGTx Company Profile
MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.
