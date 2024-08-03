Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Insider Acquires £41,728.05 in Stock

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) insider Martin James Glanfield purchased 119,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £41,728.05 ($53,676.42).

Mercia Asset Management Price Performance

Mercia Asset Management stock opened at GBX 34.80 ($0.45) on Friday. Mercia Asset Management PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 36 ($0.46). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of £150.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,480.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Mercia Asset Management alerts:

Mercia Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 1.77%. Mercia Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.82) target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MERC

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.