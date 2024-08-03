Metal Price Tops $0.93 on Major Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Metal token can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $62.10 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official message board for Metal is metall2.com/news. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is metall2.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

