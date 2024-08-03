Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.900-10.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $951.9 million-$951.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $959.4 million. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 40.200-40.500 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 4.9 %

MTD traded down $73.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,441.43. The company had a trading volume of 327,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,241. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,414.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,326.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

