MFS Municipal Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 173,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,313. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

