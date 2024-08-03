Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $90.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upgraded Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.15.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $8.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,482,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

