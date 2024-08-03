Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $103.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $110.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.15.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $8.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510,382. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $672,196,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,002,000 after buying an additional 1,962,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after buying an additional 1,921,497 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after buying an additional 1,386,924 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 425.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,540,000 after buying an additional 1,114,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

