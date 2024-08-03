MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Shares Down 1%

Shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 12,043,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 14,169,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Down 5.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

Further Reading

