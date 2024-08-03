MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $1,930.00 at Maxim Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group from $1,835.00 to $1,930.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,875.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,079.33.

MSTR stock opened at $1,447.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -216.12 and a beta of 3.11. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $307.11 and a 1-year high of $1,999.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,529.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,280.74.

Shares of MicroStrategy are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

