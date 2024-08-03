MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $357.57

Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 357.57 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 361.60 ($4.65). MIGO Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 361 ($4.64), with a volume of 10,099 shares.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £81.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9,025.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 357.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 349.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 27.11 and a quick ratio of 44.36.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. MIGO Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,500.00%.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

