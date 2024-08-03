Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Announces Earnings Results

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.
Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance
Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. 278,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $26.80 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
