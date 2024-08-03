Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.00

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 29188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Mind Gym Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £23.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.13.

About Mind Gym

(Get Free Report)

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.